No. 4 Lady Eagles Bounce Back With Dominating Road Win

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

It was an all-in, all-out game for the 4th ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team as they took on Colorado Northwestern Community College Friday night. After losing a tough matchup a week prior, the Lady Eagles were a visibly different team as they took the court against the Spartans.

A determined Lady Eagle squad didn’t drop their energy once throughout the 3-0 of sweep of Colorado Northwestern, taking the sets by scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-11. It was a team effort led offensively by freshman outside hitter Kamryn Wiese with nine kills followed by Alyssa Simmons and Rachel West each with five.

Kahea Nihipali ended the night with four blocks at the net. Avery Best had 16 assists and 11 digs in the game with teammate Camber Dodson adding an additional 14 assists and three aces. Emma Ricks shut down the offense with 27 digs across the court.

“The team came out with the energy we have seen most of the season and they did not let up tonight, which was very pleasing to see,” said head coach Danielle Jensen . “They played together as a team and when we do that, they are hard to compete with. Spending some time at home this week allowed us to work out some things and make some adjustments, and I was happy with the way the girls responded.”

USU Eastern currently sits at #4 in the nation. The three teams ranked above the Lady Eagles have a combined four total losses, three of which came from USU Eastern. With one loss each, the Lady Eagles are currently in a three-way tie with #11 Salt Lake and #3 Snow for first place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

The team continues their conference matchups on the road in Henderson, Nev. this week as they take on the College of Southern Nevada on Wednesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. Then, on Friday, March 12, the Lady Eagles take on No. 3 Snow College at 6 p.m. in Ephraim. In what is expected to be an epic Scenic West battle, USU Eastern looks to hand the Badgers their third consecutive loss by the Lady Eagles.

Games can be viewed live on the Scenic West Digital Network.