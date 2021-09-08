No. 4 Women’s Volleyball Thrill Fans Against Nationally Ranked Opponents

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

National attention was directed toward Prescott, Arizona over the weekend as the Dalton Street Invitational was host to five nationally ranked teams from throughout the country. Fourth ranked USU Eastern was one of those teams and they proved their ranking in their toughest tournament of the season.

In the first of five competitions over the weekend, the Lady Eagles swept a well-coached Eastern Arizona program, making a statement in three sets (25-22, 25-16 and 25-20). Baby Moleni and Sammy Perry each at 14 kills against the Gila Monsters. Lindsey Otero and Sammy Perry had two aces each and Ashlee McUne finished with 24 assists and 10 digs. Emma Ricks put up 20 digs defensively.

No. 6 Florida Southwestern was next for USU Eastern in a game that brought national attention across NJCAA social media communications. In what was predicted to be their toughest matchup of the weekend, the Lady Eagles showed focus and determination as they defeated the Buccaneers 3-1 with a fourth set decisive victory (25-17, 15-25, 25-19 and 25-9). USU Eastern would be the only team to defeat the Buccaneers over the tournament weekend.

In the game against the Buccaneers, middle blocker Lindsey Otero was dominant for the Lady Eagles with seven kills and seven blocks against a team with most players towering over the six-foot mark. Powerful serving by Ashlee McUne , including six aces, helped keep the ball out of system during the match as well as 20 assists to the offense. Defense continues to be second to none for USU Eastern, led by Emma Ricks with 22 digs as well as remarkable performances by Lindsey Palmer and Sammy Perry .

Home court advantage and an extremely rowdy crowd added to an all-out battle against 16th ranked Yavapai College on Friday night. In a heartbreak ending, the tournament host earned the upset over USU Eastern in a momentum driven, five set rollercoaster (25-15, 22-25, 18-25, 25-15 and 15-17). Sammy Perry’s front row presence was impressive for the Lady Eagles with a season high 18 kills followed by Baby Moleni with 11. Kamryn Wiese led in blocks with five and added two aces on the night. Both setters for USU Eastern covered the court with 26 assists for Ashlee McUne and close behind with 25 was Camber Dodson . Even the Roughrider’s home crowd was taken back by the backrow defensive performance led by Emma Ricks with 35 digs.

“We can’t play a game matching our opponent’s energy throughout and expect to get the win,” said head coach Danielle Jensen . “As with any loss, we learn what works and what doesn’t work and this was a good reminder of the importance to lead with our team’s intensity until the last whistle blows.”

Morning came quickly for the Lady Eagles as they rebounded with a powerful statement, handing a 3-0 sweep to Wallace State from Alabama (25-14, 25-14 and 25-17). Baby Moleni and Sammy Perry once again matched kills in the game with ten apiece. Chalking up three service aces each were Lindsey Palmer , Camber Dodson and Sammy Perry . Lindsey Otero had six blocks in the game and Ashlee McUne and Camber Dodson combined for 38 total assists. Emma Ricks finished with 30 digs.

In their final game of the tournament, the Lady Eagles found their toughest matchup of the season against No. 12 Barton College out of Kansas. USU Eastern battled for every point in the five set, come-from-behind victory over the Cougars (22-25,25-23, 23-25, 27-25 and18-16). Freshman status didn’t stop Baby Moleni as she led the offense with 17 kills followed by another Eagle freshman, Sammy Perry, with 15. A career high 17 kills and 10 blocks by middle blocker Lindsey Otero undoubtedly played a key role in the thrilling victory against Barton. Kamryn Wiese also added eight crucial blocks in the game. Both setters showed impressive leadership on the court with Ashlee McUne tallying 43 assists and Camber Dodson tallying 28 during the game Emma Ricks once again led in digs with 38 as Sammy Perry added an impressive season high 29 digs followed by Lindsey Palmer with 17.

“That was the toughest competition we have seen in a single tournament during my six years at USU Eastern. I schedule these games for the high level experience but with that comes that same level of pressure. Battling from behind multiple times in that final game against an extremely tough team showed the grit and determination our team has to reach our goals. They are a very special group of girls who are representing our college and themselves in such a positive way,” added Jensen.

Intense competition continues for the Lady Eagles (10-3) in their final preseason tournament this weekend in Sterling, Colorado. There, they will face the No.1 team in the country and defending national champion, Iowa Western (4-0), on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. The day prior, the Lady Eagles will face tournament host Northeastern (4-6) on Friday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and Western Nebraska (7-6) in their final preseason game of the year at 1:30 p.m. following the Iowa Western game.