No. 6 Lady Eagles Show Depth in Home Contest

By Calvin Jensen

The 6th ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team rebounded in an impressive fashion on Wednesday night as they welcomed the Spartans of Colorado Northwestern to the BDAC. The Lady Eagle squad showed just how deep the talent runs as every member of the team dominated during their time on the court against the Spartans. Eastern came away with a decisive three set sweep with set scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-6.

Outside hitter Kennedi Knudsen picked up 12 kills in the game offensively with a .458 hitting percentage. Katie Compas had 23 assists on the night and Paige Shumway covered the court defensively with 16 digs.

No. 6 USU Eastern (21-4, 5-1) will hit the road as they continue Scenic West play. The team will travel to Las Vegas taking on the College of Southern Nevada (5-13, 1-4) on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. PST. The Lady Eagles will then head to Ephraim, Utah in another highly-anticipated match against No. 7 Snow College (14-3, 4-2) on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.