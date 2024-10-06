MenuMenu

  3. No. 7 Eagles Remain Undefeated In Conference With Win Over Snow College

Photo by Dallin Grant Photography

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The 7th ranked Lady Eagles stayed perfect in conference play and secured their sixth consecutive win with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Snow College on the road. The Eagles triumphed 26-28, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25 in a thrilling matchup that solidified their hold on the top spot in the standings.

Emilia Zug was the standout for USU Eastern, leading the team with 17 kills and a .293 hitting percentage. Agata Zwierzynska was also impressive, recording 11 kills and contributing 4 block assists. Audrey Atwood added 9 kills and was a force at the service line with 5 aces.

Setter Agata Makowska was pivotal in orchestrating the offense, dishing out a remarkable 27 assists and 8 digs defensively.  Marli Pearson led the defense with 16 digs, while Rachel West chipped in 4 kills and 3 solo blocks.

Despite falling behind in a tightly contested first set, USU Eastern bounced back and took the next three sets, improving their conference record to 3-0. Snow College put up a strong fight, with Liv Marshall contributing 15 kills but it wasn’t enough to stop the Lady Eagles.

USU Eastern (14-5, 3-0) will remain on the road as they make a long trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to face the Cardinals of North Idaho College (6-6, 1-0).  The match will take place on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m MST.  Eagle fans can watch all conference games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.
