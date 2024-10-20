No. 7 Lady Eagles Sweep Snow College, Extend Win Streak To Nine

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The No. 7 Utah State Eastern women’s volleyball team remained unbeaten in conference play after sweeping Snow College in front of a packed home crowd in straight sets 27-25, 25-17, and 25-16. The victory pushes USU Eastern to a perfect 6-0 in conference, further solidifying their position as the top team in the Scenic West Athletic Conference with a 17-5 overall record and on a nine-game win streak.

Eastern’s offense was balanced and effective, hitting .221 as a team. Agata Zwierzynska led the offense with 7 kills on just 16 attempts, hitting a crisp .375. Audrey Atwood also had seven kills in the contest. Rachel West and Clara Philipsson chipped in with 5 kills each, giving USU Eastern multiple offensive threats throughout the match.

From the service line, USU Eastern racked up an impressive 11 aces, with Atwood leading the way with 4. Marli Pearson anchored the defense with 13 digs, while setter Agata Makowska dished out 13 assists.

USU Eastern’s defense was equally dominant, limiting Snow College to just a .125 hitting percentage. The Eagles’ front line recorded 14 block assists, with Rachel West leading with 4, disrupting the Badger’s attack.

USU Eastern continues to build on their historic season and sets their sights on maintaining their unbeaten streak as they move further into conference play.

The 7th ranked Lady Eagles (17-5, 6-0) will play their final two home games next week beginning with North Idaho College (7-9, 2-3) on Friday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m inside BDAC.