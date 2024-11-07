No. 8 USU Eastern Volleyball Advances To SWAC Championship Game

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The No. 8 USU Eastern women’s volleyball have punched their ticket to the SWAC Region 18 Championship with an impressive 3-0 sweep over the College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday night. The Eagles’ dominant performance came through with set scores of 25-12, 25-16, and 25-14, showcasing their talent and momentum as they head to the championship match.

Offensively, Utah State Eastern shined with a .315 hitting percentage, led by powerful performances from multiple players. Audrey Atwood and Agata Zwierzynska tied for the lead in kills, each registering nine. Atwood’s accuracy stood out, hitting .280, and Zwierzynska followed closely with a .267 hitting percentage, contributing significantly to the Eagles’ strong attack.

Rachel West and Jackie Craven provided invaluable support at the net, adding five and three solo blocks, respectively. Craven also contributed eight kills with an impressive .278 hitting percentage, while Emilia Zug proved to be another critical player, tallying seven kills with a .375 hitting efficiency.

Setter Agata Makowska impressively guided the offense with 21 assists and added four service aces, her playmaking keeping the Eagles in control throughout. The defensive backline was held by Marli Pearson’s 14 digs, along with Bird Allen’s six and Atwood’s nine, which helped limit Southern Idaho’s attacking efficiency to -.062.

With the win, the #1 seed Lady Eagles have advanced to the Region 18 Championship, where they’ll face #2 seed Snow College tomorrow, November 7 at 1 p.m.