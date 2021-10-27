No Fly Zone *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Spartans opened up the state tournament against Canyon View on Wednesday morning. Not only was Emery looking to advance, but the Spartans were seeking revenge as well since the Lady Falcons were the only team to beat Emery this season.

It was all Emery in this one as the Spartans took control early. Canyon View made a brief run at the end of the first set, but the Spartans closed it out. Emery dominated the second set and sent Canyon View packing in the third.

Emery has a small break before it plays again against the winner of Ogden and Juab at 12 p.m.