No Lack of Entertainment at International Days

Every year, Price City’s International Days celebration keeps attendees quite entertained throughout the three-day celebration with their wide variety of shows and several Carbon County locals performing. All entertainment events will be located at Washington Park.

On Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m., Benjamin Jones will commence the opening ceremonies for the International Days celebration with the singing of the National Anthem, followed by a performance by Los Hermanos de Los Andes.

On Friday, beginning at 3 p.m., attendees can expect musical performances by Bellview, Brianna Gray, Hyland Markle and a Scandinavian dance performance by World Dance Company & Skogafass. Don’t miss out on this year’s mix of Country Pop, Indie Folk and Folk Fusion music.

Music will continue to travel throughout Washington Park all day Saturday. Beginning as early as 11:30 a.m., Exit Strategy will get the party started with some 80’s and 90’s Pop Music. This will be followed by several dance performances by Banjara World Dancers at 1:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and a performance by Linda’s School of Dance at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a demonstration by Raptor Martial Arts at 1:45 p.m. and a performance by Shantel Fitzgerald at 7 p.m.

A full schedule of events for International Days may be found in this guide or at https://www.pricecityutah.com/international-days.html