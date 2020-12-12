Norma Petrie

I, Norma Kathlyn Reid Hansen Petrie, age 95, passed away in my home with Kathy Perez-Stable and Amber Parlet, my granddaughters, and my great granddaughters, Katelyn and Raechel Edwards, present.

I was born 20 January 1925 in Helper, Utah to Bryan and Olive Amber Reid. There was no hospital, and I was born premature, at 7 months. The snow was very deep that year. However, the town Doctor, Dr. Easly – lived across the street. He came every few hours to feed me with a dropper until I could learn to nurse. He called me “his little sibling,” so my name was mistakenly recorded on my birth certificate as Cybil Reid. My name was actually Norma Kathlyn. My mother insisted that I be named Kathlyn, and all the Reids insisted that I be called Norma, so I was given both names. My siblings were Thora, LaRue and Bryan.

I loved gardening, cooking and sewing for my family, singing and going to church. I am a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I loved my little dog Rascal.

My greatest desire was to live the kind of life so that I am a good example to my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. I love my family!

I am very grateful for the dear friends and relatives that I have had over my lifetime.

I desired to live to the best of my ability to be the person that my Father in Heaven and his Son, Jesus Christ would want me to be.

Preceded in death by my parents, the love of my life Jack Petrie, my siblings, my children Raymond, Richard, Robert Kay (Paulette), Steven and Anna Lee and other loved ones.

A viewing will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at Fausett Mortuary, 680 East 100 South, Price, Utah from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon. Graveside services will at 1:00 pm at the Orangeville City Cemetery entrusted to Fausett Mortuary. Please join us for live-streaming at Fausett Mortuary Facebook.

