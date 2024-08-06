Norman R. Day

1949 ~ 2024

Our beloved husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, brother, uncles, and friend passed away after one last kiss from his precious wife on July 31, 2024 at the age of 75. Norman fought hard till the end and was surrounded by all his loved ones.

Norman was born on January 8, 1949 in Price, Utah to Albert and Claranell Day. Norman graduated from Carbon High, where he met his sweetheart Hope Haycock. They were married for 58 years. They had four children Darren, Michelle, Jenifer, and Lindsay.

Norman played baseball as a young boy till he was in high school. Norman loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter. His hunting trips always included his dad, brother, brothers-in-law, nephews, son-in-law, daughter, grandson, and close friends.

Norman instilled the work ethic of being a hard worker. He worked on the Denver Rio Grande Western Railroad for 25 years. Then at Geneva Steele and Utah Valley University.

Norman is survived by his wife Hope Day, daughters; Michelle (Marc) Wright, Lindsay (Harlan) Bunker, grandkids; Johna, Brandon, Kaesen, and Swaizey; great grandkids; Cortlen, Oakley, and Charlie, a brother; Coy Day, sisters; Peggy Peterson and Janis (John) Bianco

Norman preceded in death by his parents Albert and Claranell Day, in-laws; Johnny Haycock, Dorothy Haycock Petersen, and Clyde Petersen; son: Darren H. Day, daughter: Jenifer Lynn Day, brothers-in-law; Johnny Haycock and Boyd Peterson

The family would like to give a special thanks to Applegate Hospice especially Jodi and Jake for all the time and care that was given to our dad.

Funeral services for Norman will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 11:00 am in the Warenski Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1776 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Warenski Funeral Home and also at an additional viewing on Friday morning from 10:00-10:45 am prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will be in the American Fork City Cemetery.