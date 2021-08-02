Northcentral University Announces Summer 2021 Scholarship Recipients

Press Release

Nancy Brown of Gilbert, Arizona, has been awarded the Pioneers of the Future Scholarship at Northcentral University (NCU). This award supports her pursuit of a Master of Arts in marriage and family therapy at NCU.

Nancy Brown is originally from Orangeville. She is the daughter of Garth and Lori Labrum and a graduate of Emery High School, class of 1998.

Brown serves as a case manager and behavioral health technician at La Frontera – EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in family and human development/family science. She plans to use her degree to work in private practice in the mental health field.

“I want to work with couples who are dealing with divorce and also with families who are facing unique health issues in their family, such as children with special needs and their family members,” she said.

Receiving a scholarship lowers student debt and provides meaningful support to Northcentral University’s most talented students, enabling them to pursue their academic and professional goals.

“As a single mom with my kids full time, I can’t do it without help. Since I am stubborn enough to not ask for it, I feel like I have to work for it instead. I applied for this scholarship on a whim, not expecting to win, but I did,” she said. “Finishing this degree will be one of the single most important things I have done in my entire life.”

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. NCU offers doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business, education, law and psychology, as well as doctoral and master’s degrees in marriage and family therapy, technology and health sciences.

Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call (866) 776-0331.