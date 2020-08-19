A Notice of Intent for the following project submitted in accordance with R307-401-1, Utah Administrative Code (UAC), has been received for consideration by the Director:

Company Name: Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, LLC

Location: Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, LLC – Price Dew Point Plant – 322 West 1100 North, Carbon County, Price, UT

Project Description: Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, LLC has requested to update equipment list by replacing a natural gas-fired emergency generator with diesel-fired emergency generator and remove three (3) pressurized condensate storage tanks.

The completed engineering evaluation and air quality impact analysis showed the proposed project meets the requirements of federal air quality regulations and the State air quality rules. The Director intends to issue an Approval Order pending a 30-day public comment period. The project proposal, estimate of the effect on local air quality and draft Approval Order are available for public inspection and comment at the Utah Division of Air Quality, 195 North 1950 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116. Written comments received by the Division at this same address on or before September 18, 2020 will be considered in making the final decision on the approval/disapproval of the proposed project. Email comments will also be accepted at tdanderson@utah.gov. If anyone so requests to the Director in writing within 15 days of publication of this notice, a hearing will be held in accordance with R307-401-7, UAC.

Under Section 19-1-301.5, a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the Director to fully consider the substance and significance of the issue.

Date of Notice: August 19, 2020

Published in the ETV Newspaper on August 19, 2020.