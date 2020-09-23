Notice is hereby given that Bronco Utah Operations, LL, P.O. Box 527, Emery Utah 84522, has filed application with the State of Utah, Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining for a five-year permit renewal of Permit No. ACT/015/015 to operate the Emery Mine under the provisions of the Utah Coal Mining and Reclamation Act and the Utah R645 Coal Mining Rules.

The permit area, as shown on the map below, is located on U.S. Geological Survey 7.5 minute quadrangle map as follows:

Township 22 South, Range 6 East, SLBM

Section 27: SE1/4NW1/4, N1/2NE1/4SW1/4, W1/2SW1/4NE1/4, consisting of East Portal

Section 30: part of E1/2NE1/4 consisting of Borehole Pump No. 3

Section 32: part of NW1/4, NE1/4, E1/2SE1/4 consisting of Main Portal

Section 33: part of NW1/4, NE1/4, N1/2SW1/4 consisting of Main Portal and Emery 2 Expansion

Copies of the application for this permit are available for inspection at:

Emery County Recorder’s Office

Emery County Courthouse

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining

Coal Program

1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210 P.O. Box 145801

Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5801

Written comments, objections, or requests for an informal conference should be submitted to the State of Utah, Division of Oil, Gas & Mining at the above address. Such comments or requests should be filed within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 23, September 30, October 7 and October 14, 2020.