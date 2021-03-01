A Notice of Intent for the following project submitted in accordance with R307-401-1, Utah Administrative Code (UAC), has been received for consideration by the Director:

Company Name: Utah State University Eastern

Location: Utah State University Eastern – Price – 451 East 400 North, Price, UT

Project Description: Utah State University Eastern – Price (USU Eastern) is a college located in Price, Carbon County. USU Eastern has requested a modification to AO DAQEAN0101020001- 11 to add an existing emergency engine to the approved equipment list. USU Eastern has also updated the ratings for all emergency engines and for Boiler #2 – Johnston Boiler. These changes will increase the PTE of the entire source. As part of this modification, the UDAQ has updated the AO conditions.

The completed engineering evaluation and air quality impact analysis showed the proposed project meets the requirements of federal air quality regulations and the State air quality rules. The Director intends to issue an Approval Order pending a 30-day public comment period. The project proposal, estimate of the effect on local air quality and draft Approval Order are available for public inspection and comment at the Utah Division of Air Quality, 195 North 1950 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116. Written comments received by the Division at this same address on or before April 2, 2021 will be considered in making the final decision on the approval/disapproval of the proposed project. Email comments will also be accepted at anawilliams@utah.gov. If anyone so requests to the Director in writing within 15 days of publication of this notice, a hearing will be held in accordance with R307-401-7, UAC.

Under Section 19-1-301.5, a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the Director to fully consider the substance and significance of the issue.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 3, 2021.