The Manti-La Sal National Forest is issuing fuelwood and other forest product permits now through November 30, 2021. Fuelwood permits on the Ferron/Price and Sanpete districts are available at $5 per cord. Moab and Monticello fuelwood permits are available at $5 per cord for the standard permit or $10 per cord for Gambel oak. There is a four-cord minimum purchase, and a ten-cord maximum per household. All fuelwood permits expire on November 30, 2021. To request a forest product permit for the Manti-La Sal National Forest, please call the District you are planning to harvest from. The contacts for the Districts are: Ferron/Price Ranger District (RD) @ 435-636-3580, Sanpete RD @ 435-636-3300, Moab RD @ 435-259-7155, or the Monticello RD @ 435-587-2041. Please leave a call back number and the Forest will call you back during regular business hours Monday thru Wednesday to get the required information needed for the permit and process payment. To maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines all permits will be mailed. Upon requesting a permit, please allow the Forest 7-10 business days to mail your permit to you. All rules associated with the permit will be the same as previous years when purchasing a fuelwood permit. As part of the permit, there will be maps of where not to harvest fuelwood and a diagram of an approximate cord. The person the permit is issued to must be present with the permit when cutting wood. It is required that the permit holder fill out the amount of cords collected until the four-cord permit is filled. Any changes will be posted on our website and Facebook page.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 9, 2021.