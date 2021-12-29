Scofield Town is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Town Treasurer. This position performs functions established by state statute or local ordinance pertaining to the secure handling of town funds. Applicants will be required to make accurate weekly bank deposits, transfer funds between accounts as needed, monitor Town accounts, attend and read financial reports at council meetings, provide monthly bank statements for reconciliation, prepare and mail monthly water and sewer bills to customers, generate monthly reports, oversee water and sewer customer accounts including phone calls/letters for clarification on accounts as needed, and may be required to take training specific to the position. These tasks may change to meet state and local requirements/needs.

This position will require applicants to; work independently to perform tasks related to the position, have math and computer skills, be able to learn and navigate the Town water and sewer billing software, have excellent communication skills, be willing to work with the town administrative team to accomplish objectives, and have a valid driver license.

This is a part-time position that will pay $500.00 per month. Interested applicants may request an application by emailing Lorraine at scofield84526@gmail.com. This position will be open until filled.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 29, 2021.