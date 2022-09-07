A Notice of Intent for the following project submitted in accordance with R307-401-1, Utah Administrative Code (UAC), has been received for consideration by the Director:

Company Name: ECDC Environmental, L.C.

Location: ECDC Environmental, L.C. – East Carbon Landfill – 1111 West Highway 123, PO Box 69, East Carbon, UT

Project Description: ECDC Environmental, L.C. (ECDC) submitted a request to remove several pieces of equipment that are no longer being operated at the site. In addition, three small engines currently listed in the Approval Order will be replaced by three different engines of different horsepower rating. Lastly, the listed fuel storage tanks are no longer on site, but a new dual-walled storage tank holding both diesel and gasoline is on site and will need to be added to the equipment list. The change in engines and the removal of unneeded equipment will result in a decrease in emissions.

The completed engineering evaluation and air quality impact analysis showed the proposed project meets the requirements of federal air quality regulations and the State air quality rules. The Director intends to issue an Approval Order pending a 30-day public comment period. The project proposal, estimate of the effect on local air quality and draft Approval Order are available for public inspection and comment at the Utah Division of Air Quality, 195 North 1950 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116. Written comments received by the Division at this same address on or before October 7, 2022 will be considered in making the final decision on the approval/disapproval of the proposed project. Email comments will also be accepted at jjenks@utah.gov. If anyone so requests to the Director in writing within 15 days of publication of this notice, a hearing will be held in accordance with R307-401-7, UAC.

Under Section 19-1-301.5, a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the Director to fully consider the substance and significance of the issue.

Date of Notice: September 7, 2022

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 7, 2022.