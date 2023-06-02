During the 2023 General Legislative Session, the Utah legislature recently passed SB31, changing the Utah state flag in its entirety. A statewide initiative has been filed to repeal SB31 and restore the Utah state flag and will be presented to voters in Utah for their approval or rejection at the next regular general election on November 5, 2024, if residents are able to gather the required number of signatures. If voters would like to sign the petition to repeal SB31, visit www.restoreutahsflag.com. The locations, dates, and times of the public hearings can be found at the following web address: https://www.utah.gov/pmn/ and below:

Southeast region

Orangeville Library

115 S Main Street

Orangeville, UT 84537

Tuesday, June 6 @ 4:30 PM