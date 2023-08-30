MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Notices
  3. NOTICE

NOTICE

The State of Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) has received an application to lease the surface of the following described acreage in Carbon County: Township 13 South, Range 9 East, SLB&M Section 28; containing approximately 40 acres

Any individual wishing to submit a competing application to lease and/or purchase this property, a portion thereof, or a parcel including any of the above-described acreage, should also file an application and the appropriate application fee(s).

SITLA will accept competing applications until September 25th, 2023 at: SITLA, 102 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. Phone (801) 538-5100. Reference SULA No.2026. SITLA reserves the right to reject any application or subsequent bids. For additional information, please contact Mr. Jim Davis at 801-538-5100.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 30, September 6 and September 13, 2023.
scroll to top