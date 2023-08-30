The State of Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) has received an application to lease the surface of the following described acreage in Carbon County: Township 13 South, Range 9 East, SLB&M Section 28; containing approximately 40 acres

Any individual wishing to submit a competing application to lease and/or purchase this property, a portion thereof, or a parcel including any of the above-described acreage, should also file an application and the appropriate application fee(s).

SITLA will accept competing applications until September 25th, 2023 at: SITLA, 102 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. Phone (801) 538-5100. Reference SULA No.2026. SITLA reserves the right to reject any application or subsequent bids. For additional information, please contact Mr. Jim Davis at 801-538-5100.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 30, September 6 and September 13, 2023.