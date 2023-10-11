A Notice of Intent for the following project submitted in accordance with R307-401-1, Utah Administrative Code (UAC), has been received for consideration by the Director:

Company Name: Wildcat Midstream LP

Location: Wildcat Midstream LP – Petroleum Transloading Facility – 3.5 Miles West of I-191 on Consumers Road, Helper, UT

Project Description: Wildcat Midstream LP (Wildcat) owns and operates an industrial wax (crude oil) trans-loading facility near Helper, Carbon County. The facility receives crude oil from highway petroleum tanker trucks that is unloaded through permanently affixed above-ground electric pumps. The oil is stored on site in one of four above-ground heated internal-floating-roof storage tanks, prior to being loaded into rail tanker cars. Wildcat is requesting to modify Approval Order DAQEAN150710001- 14 by applying the following changes:

– Increase in industrial wax (crude) throughput from 60,000 barrels/day to 100,000 barrels/day;

– Add one (1) 5.6 MMBtu/hr hot oil heater, fueled by natural gas;

– Remove two (2) 20,000 barrel, conical internal-floating-roof tanks (previously listed as Equipment ID II.A.7 in Approval Order DAQE-AN150710001-14).

The completed engineering evaluation and air quality impact analysis showed the proposed project meets the requirements of federal air quality regulations and the State air quality rules. The Director intends to issue an Approval Order pending a 30-day public comment period. The project proposal, estimate of the effect on local air quality and draft Approval Order are available for public inspection and comment at the Utah Division of Air Quality, 195 North 1950 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116. Written comments received by the Division at this same address on or before November 10, 2023 will be considered in making the final decision on the approval/disapproval of the proposed project. Email comments will also be accepted at cbodell@utah.gov. If anyone so requests to the Director in writing within 15 days of publication of this notice, a hearing will be held in accordance with R307-401-7, UAC.

Under Section 19-1-301.5, a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the Director to fully consider the substance and significance of the issue.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 11, 2023.