City of Green River ORDINANCE NO. 2024-06

AN ORDINANCE SETTING THE SCHEDULE FOR

2025’S REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS

WHEREAS, the City of Green River wishes to be transparent on its intended regular meeting dates; and

WHEREAS, the City of Green River wishes to be compliant with state law;

NOW THEREFORE, be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Green River:

The City council will meet in regular session at the Green River City Hall. Located at 460 East Main Street at 7:00 P.M., on the following dates for the 2025 calendar year:

Tuesday, January 14

Tuesday, February 11

Tuesday, March 11

Tuesday, April 8

Tuesday, May 13

Tuesday, June 10

Tuesday, July 8

Tuesday, August 12

Tuesday, September 9

Tuesday, October 14

Wednesday, November 12

Tuesday, December 9

As long as January’s meeting does not interfere with the canal board meeting.

Effective Date:

This ordinance shall take effect upon passage.

Approved by the City Council of the City of Green River on the 12th day of November 2024.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 4, 2024.