NOTICE FOR NOMINATIONS

Notice is hereby given that the United Way of Eastern Utah (UWEU) is now accepting nominations (applications) for four (4) board member positions for 2021-2024.

Applications will be accepted by letter or e-mail and must be received by May 14, 2021 to be considered valid.

Nominations will be voted on by the current 2020-21 United Way of Eastern Utah Board at the regularly scheduled board meeting on May 21, 2021.

Term of office: Board of Directors shall hold office for a term of three (3) years with a maximum of three (3) consecutive terms in office. Nominees must be contacted to confirm their acceptance and willingness to serve before being submitted for consideration.  

The 2021-2022 UWEU Board of Directors will be installed into office July 16, 2021. 

We seek to have a diverse Board that reflects the communities we serve.

If you have questions about this, please call 435-637-8911 or email liveunited (at) uweu (dot) org. Please call or email the office for an application, or visit https://www.uweu.org/board-directors for the application link.

Sincerely, Nick Tatton, 2020-2021 Board President & UWEU Board of Directors

United Way of Eastern Utah
81 N 200 E Price, UT 84501
(435) 637-8911
liveunited@uweu.org 

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 10, March 17, March 24, March 31, April 7, April 14, April 21 and April 28, 2021.

