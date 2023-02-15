NOTICE: INVITATION TO BID

Project: Construction – Millsite County Road Riprap and Fish Habitat Project

OWNER: Ferron Canal & Reservoir Company, Emery County

ENGINEER: Franson Civil Engineers, 801-756-0309

DESCRIPTION: The project involves placement of riprap along Ferron Canyon Road within the Millsite Reservoir and installation of fish habitat improvements. Placement of riprap will include a combination of excavation and fill placement to prepare the subgrade in addition to placement of the riprap. Fish habitat improvements involve use of 61 root balls from cottonwood trees removed as part of the site preparation for riprap placement. Complete project description is provided in the full invitation to bid.

OPENING: Contact Engineer for full Invitation to Bid. Bidding Documents will be available on February 17, 2023. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is the office of the Engineer. Prospective Bidders may purchase or examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm. Bidding documents will also be available at the following website: http://www.fransoncivil.com/project-bidding (via QuestCDN.com online electronic bid service).

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: An optional pre-bid conference for the Project will be held virtually on February 22, 2023, at 3:00pm.

DUE: Sealed Bids for the proposed work will be received at the Emery County Clerk’s office (P.O. Box 907, 75 East Main, Castle Dale, UT 84513) until 11:00am MST on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 15 and February 22, 2023.