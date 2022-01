The annual shareholders meeting of the Ferron Canal and Reservoir Company will be held at Ferron City Hall, January 8th, at 1:00 P.M. Directors for the board will be elected, and the treasurer’s financial report will be given. The board will consider other business that is brought before it. Proxy votes have to be registered before the meeting.

Jon Crawford,

Secretary

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 5, 2022.