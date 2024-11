2024 General Election Audit

Clerk/Auditor’s Office

Thursday, November 14, 2024

11:00 a.m.

Notice is hereby given that Carbon County shall audit the November 5, 2024 General Election final returns during a public meeting, to be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clerk/Auditors office in the Carbon County Administration Building at 751 E. 100 N. Suite 1100, Price, Utah 84501.

​​​​​​​​​s/Seth Marsing

​​​​​​​​Carbon County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 13, 2024.