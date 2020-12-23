NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING  SCHEDULE – 2021 STATE OF UTAH SCHOOL AND INSTITUTIONAL TRUST LANDS  ADMINISTRATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Pursuant to Utah Code Annotated §52-4-202(2), notice is hereby given that in 2021, the State of Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) Board of Trustees will conduct its regular board meetings on the third Thursday of each month in the boardroom at the SITLA offices, located at 675 East 500 South, 6th Floor, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84102 beginning at 9:00 a.m. During the course of the year, the Board also may go on tours to sites within the state.

January 21st Regular Meeting

February 18th if needed

March 18th Regular Meeting

April 15th Regular Meeting

May 20th Regular Meeting

June 17th Regular Meeting

July 15th if needed

August 19th Regular Meeting

September 15th-16th Board Tour

(location TBA, dates subject to change)

October 21st Regular Meeting

November 18th Regular Meeting

December 16th if needed

I, Lisa S. Jones, Executive Assistant to the SITLA Board of Trustees, hereby certify that the foregoing will be published in the ETV News in December 2020, has been posted in the SITLA Offices, the Utah Public Notice website at https://www.utah.gov/pmn/index.html, and SITLA’s website at https://trustlands.utah.gov/. Posted and dated this December 15, 2020.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 23, 2020.