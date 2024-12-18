PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION 2025 BOARD/COMMITTEE MEETINGS

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING SCHEDULE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the meeting schedule for the Library Board, International Days, Renaissance Festival and Price River Water Resources Committee for the year 2025 shall be as follows:

Library International Renaissance Festival Price River Water

Board Committee Days Committee Committee Resource Committee

City Hall City Hall City Hall City Hall

Room 106 Room 207 Room 207 Room 207

4:00 P.M. Noon Noon 3:00 P.M.

January 13th February 11th January 2nd January 6th

February 10th March 11th February 6th February 3rd

March 10th April 8th March 6th March 3rd

April 14th May 13th April 3rd April 7th

May 12th June 10th April 17th May 5th

June 9th July 8th June 2nd

(Board Training 1:00 p.m.) August 12th July 7th

June 9th August 4th

July 14th September 8th

August 11th October 6th

September 8th November 3rd

*October 14th December 1st

November 10th

December 8th

*Please note that this meeting is not on its regularly scheduled day.

Note: In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations during these meetings should contact the City Recorder, at 185 East Main, Price, Utah, or telephone (435) 636-3183, at least 24-hours prior to the meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 18, 2024.