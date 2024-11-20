In the Matter of the Estate of

Judy Ann Magera, Decedent

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Probate no. 243700040

Notice is hereby given that on November 11, 2024, EDWARD C. MAGERA filed an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative informally appointing Edward C. Magera as Personal Representative of the Estate of Judy Ann Magera, deceased, to act without bond. A copy of the Application is on file with the clerk of the Seventh District Court, Emery County, Utah, and may be reviewed upon request. The Application will be reviewed at a remote hearing scheduled for December 17, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Humes, and the letters of administration will be issued then if no objection is filed.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 20, November 27 and December 4, 2024.