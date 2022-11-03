Notice of Ballot Delay, Extended Early Voting Schedule

Carbon County Press Release

Carbon County has extended Early Voting to include Monday, Nov. 7 to accommodate voters who may not have received their ballot via mail. We have been made aware that our General Election ballots were delayed more than was originally reported to us.

When you receive your ballot, please vote it right away and mail it or take it to the drop box location in the Carbon County Administration Building parking lot, located at 751 East 100 North in Price. If you mail your ballot on Nov. 7, be sure to get a hand cancellation stamp. This will ensure your vote is counted by proving that your ballot was sent by Nov. 7. With our mail going to Provo to be date stamped, your vote might not count if you just drop it in the mail without a hand stamp. If you have any doubt, please take it to the drop box location by Nov. 7. Ballots mailed on Election Day, Nov. 8, will not be counted.

All disabled voters (ADA) are invited to call our office and make special arrangements to receive a ballot. Curbside ballots are available at our building. Please park in our parking lot and call our office at (435) 636-3200 and request a curbside ballot. We can also issue medical ballots to a caregiver to deliver and return.

The Election Day voting center will be open as usual and we would like to recommend that all citizens interested in voting, who have not yet received their ballot in the mail, to vote in person at our voting center. You can also participate in the Early Voting process at the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North in Price on Nov. 1-4 and on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voting will also be available on Election Day, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Our voter database was forwarded to Carr Printing in September. Once the ballots were prepared by Carr Printing, the ballots were then forwarded on to a Pitney Bowes facility in Las Vegas for mail order sorting on Oct. 14. Ballots were originally to be mailed out to voters in our community on Oct. 18; however, for reasons unknown to either Carbon County or our printer, Pitney Bowes sent the ballots to their Dallas, Texas facility on or around Oct. 20. We were not immediately informed of this error. The ballots were then sent by Pitney Bowes via truck to the Salt Lake Post Office. While ballots are supposed to be tagged and segregated from regular mail, these ballots were labeled as second-class mail and entered into the mail stream with over 1,000,000 other pieces of mail.

Despite assurances that ballots were present at the local post office as of Saturday, Oct. 29, we have been made aware that many local voters still have not received their ballots. As a result, Carbon County has made the decision to extend early voting to include Monday, Nov. 7.

We would like to express our sincere apologies for this situation. Please know that we are doing everything in our power to remedy this situation and offer alternative solutions.