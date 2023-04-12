NOTICE OF BID

Emery County is receiving bids from anyone wishing to purchase all of the scrap metal received at the Emery County Landfill. Bids must be for FOB Emery County Landfill.

All bids are to be sealed and the envelope clearly marked “Scrap Metal Bid” and will be received into the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s Office, Emery County Courthouse, P.O. Box 907, Castle Dale, Utah 84513, no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023.

Bids will be opened during the scheduled Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after 3 :00 p.m. in Castle Dale, Utah. The successful bidder will have until, September 1, 2023 to remove all scrap metal.

If further information is needed, please contact Justin Truman, at 381-3510.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 12 and April 19, 2023.