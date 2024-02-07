NOTICE OF BIDS

PROJECT OWNER:

Emery County Recreation Special Service District

75 S 400 E Castle Dale, UT. 84513

PH: 435-381-3505

recreation@emery.utah.gov

PROJECT NAME:

Recreation Center Gymnasium Floor Replacement

Emery County Recreation Special Service District is requesting bids for the replacement of a gymnasium floor. Your bid is for the replacement of the gym floor located inside the Recreation Center at 75 S 400 E in Castle Dale, UT 84513. Bids must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. Feb 26, 2024 and then will be opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid package is available via email or may be picked up at the Emery County Recreation Special Service District office, 75 S 400 E, Castle Dale, UT.

For more info or to receive bid package via email, please contact the Recreation Office @ 435-381-3505

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 7 and February 14, 2024.