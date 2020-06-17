NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2020.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. School Presentations

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Public Comment

4. Recognition

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

G. ACTION

1. Policy 531 Student Activities – Student Travel Out-of-State Travel

2. Policy 509 Admissions and Attendance – Absences and Excuses

3. Budget Hearing (6:00 P.M.)

4. Negotiated Agreement

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Warrants

3. Home School

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda

Published in the ETV Newspaper on June 17, 2020.