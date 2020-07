NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2020.

GENERAL SESSION 6:00 p.m.

A. GENERAL SESSION

B. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

C. Information and Discussion

1. Interview of Prospective Interim Board Members

D. ACTION

1. Selection of Interim Board Member

E. CLOSED SESSION

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 8, 2020.