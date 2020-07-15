NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2020.

WORKING SESSION 9:00 a.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. Board Training

2. School Reopening Plan

3. Helper Middle School

4. District Improvement Plan

5. Board Priorities

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Public Comment

4 . Recognition

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

1. Head Start Lease Agreement

G. ACTION

1. School Reopening Plan

2. Policy 531 Student Activities – Student Travel Out-of-State Travel

3. Policy 509 Admissions and Attendance – Absences and Excuses

4. Policy 301.09 Nontraditional Employment

5. Policy 301.10 Leave

6. Policy 301.11 Assignments and Transfers

7. Policy 301.12 Orderly School Termination for Educators

8. Policy 301.16 Provisional Educator

9. Policy 301.21 Addressing District Concerns

10. Policy 301.22 Zipper Clause

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Warrants

3. Home School

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 15, 2020.