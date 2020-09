NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GI VEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2020.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. School Improvement Plan and TSSA Plan Presentations

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Public Comment

4. Recognition

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

1. Price City Youth Council

2. 150 Mile Requests

G. ACTION

1. Approval of School TSSA Plans

2. Revision to Early Literacy Plan

3. Policy 509 Admissions and Attendance – Compulsory Education

4. Policy 302 Employment Hiring Requirements and Restrictions

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Expenditures

3. Home School

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 9, 2020.