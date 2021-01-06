NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2021. SEE LINKS BELOW FOR BOARD AGENDA AND LIVE STREAMING.

https://go.boarddocs.com/ut/carbon/Board.nsf/Public

“The official January 12th board meeting agenda will be published on this site by Friday, January 8th.”

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Z85ATe6_WqpzSt1RNkj-Q

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 6, 2021.