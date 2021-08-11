NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2021.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. Construction Update

2. Board Open Meetings Training

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Public Comment

4. Recognition

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

1. Secondary Counselor Data Projects

G. ACTION

1. Castle Gate RV Park – Tax Increment Financing Request

2. LEA-Specific Licenses

3. Business Administrator Contract

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Expenditures

3. Home School

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda

