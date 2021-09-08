NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 08, 2021.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. School TSSA Plans

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Public Comment

4. Recognition

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

1. Workplace Trainee Positions

2. Construction Update

3. Delegate Assembly Update

G. ACTION

1. Castle Gate RV Park – Tax Increment Financing Request

2. LEA-Specific Licenses

3. ARP Grant

4. Policy 301.3.2-10 (Numbering Changes)

5. Policy 301.10.8.2 (Number and formatting change)

6. Policy 304

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Expenditures

3. Home School

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 8, 2021.