NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 a.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. USBA Fall Regional Meeting

2. Capital Project Proposal Information

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Public Comment

4. Recognition

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

G. ACTION

1. Policy 531 – Student Travel Out-of-State Travel (ffac)

2. Policy 515 – Health Requirements and Services – Medical Treatment

3. Capital Project Proposal

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Financial Information

3. Home School

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda

Published in ETV Newspaper October 19, 2022.