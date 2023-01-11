NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2023.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 a.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. USBA Conference Reports

2. Review Capital Outlay List

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Recognition

4. Public Comment

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Swear In New Board Member Nicole Hobbs

2. Board Member Reports

3. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

1. Capital Outlay List (continued of needed)

2. Board Leadership Election

3. Annual Audit Committee Training

G. ACTION

1. LEA Specific Licenses

2. Audit Report for FY22

3. Board Meeting Calendar 2023

4. SHARP Survey Administration for 2023

5. Policy 505 – Admissions and Attendance – Eligibility and Admissions Requirements

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Financial Information

3. Home School

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 11, 2023.