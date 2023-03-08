NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8, 2023.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. School Improvement Plan Presentation – Castle Heights Elementary

2. Adult Education Adjustment

3. Capital Outlay Prioritization Discussion

4. Field House Options Update

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Recognition

4. Public Comment

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

1. School Fees Public Input

2. USBA Regional Meeting

3. Capital Outlay Prioritization Discussion (Continued if necessary)

G. ACTION

1. Prioritized Capital Outlay

2. Out-of-State Travel Requests

3. Graduation Spectacular

4. 150-Mile Request

5. LEA-Specific License

6. Policy 509 – Admissions And Attendance – Absences And Excuses (fbd)

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Financial Information

3. Home School

4. Guardianship Affidavits

5. Travel Request

6. New Hires

7. Approval of Consent Agenda

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 8, 2023.