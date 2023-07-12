NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 12, 2023.

WORKING SESSION 9:00 a.m.

GENERAL SESSION 3:30 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. Delegate Assembly

2. Master Board Training

3. School Improvement Progress

4. Book Study, “Coming To Order”

5. Summative Test Scores

6. Carbon School District Strategic Plan

7. Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) Information

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

1. CRA – Business Opportunities on Ridge Road

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Recognition

4. Public Comment

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

G. ACTION

1. School Lunch Increase Request

2. Internet Safety Policy

3. LEA Specific Licenses

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Financial Information

3. Home School

4. Guardianship Affidavits

5. Travel Request

6. New Hires

7. Approval of Consent Agenda.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 12, 2023.