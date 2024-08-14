NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2024.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. Secondary Counselors Data Projects

2. CHS Graduation Rate Data

3. Capital Outlay Update

4. Consideration of Cell Phone/Device Ban

5. Book Study, “Dignity”

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Recognition

4. Public Comment

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

G. ACTION

1. Foreign Exchange Students

2. Secondary Counselors Data Projects

3. LEA Specific Licenses

4. TSSA Framework

5. CVC School Community Council Election Exemption

6. Policy 306 – Employment Objectives – Nondiscrimination ADA Complaint Procedure

7. Policy 307 – Employment – Disabilities – Reasonable Accommodations

8. Policy 540 – Student Conduct – Peer Sexual Harassment

9. Policy 545 – Student Rights and Responsibilities – Student Complaints

10. Policy 602 – Public Complaints

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Financial Information

3. Guardianship Affidavits

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 14, 2024.