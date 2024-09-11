NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2024.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. School Improvement Plans/TSSA Budgets

2. Book Study, “Dignity”

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Recognition

4. Public Comment

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

G. ACTION

1. Easement in Wellington

2. Policy 306 – Employment Objectives – Nondiscrimination ADA Complaint Procedure

3. Policy 545 – Student Rights and Responsibilities – Student Complaints

4. Policy 314 – Employment Requirements and Restrictions – Conflict of Interest

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Financial Information

3. Guardianship Affidavits

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda

