NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2024.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. Book Study, “Dignity”

2. Field House Update

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Recognition

4. Public Comment

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

G. ACTION

1. Out-of-State Travel Request

2. Intermountain Electronics – Tax Incentive Proposal

3. Policy 101 – Board Members – Eligibility Qualifications

4. Policy 406 – Instructional Resources – Materials Selection Policy

5. Policy 534 – Students Electronic Devices

6. Policy 525 – Student Toilet Training

7. Policy 559 – Participation in Sex-Designated Athletic Activities, Programs, and Events

8. Policy 560 – Use of Sex-Designated Facilities

9. Special Education Policies and Procedures Manual

10. Field House Construction Budget

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Financial Information

3. Guardianship Affidavits

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 13, 2024.