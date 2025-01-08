NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2025.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. Capital Outlay Prioritization

2. Board Committee Assignments

3. Book Study, “Dignity” Chapters 21-22 (Gwen)

4. Gifted and Talented Grant Information

5. Open Meetings Training

6. Annual Audit Committee Training

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Recognition

Apples for Teachers – Stephanie Cha

4. Public Comment

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

G. ACTION

1. Board Leadership Election

2. FY24 Audit

3. Policy 313 – Employment Requirements and Restrictions – Physical Examination – Communicable Diseases

4. Policy 315 – Employment Requirements and Restrictions – Nonschool Employment

5. Policy 617 – Sex Offenders on School Property

6. Policy 541 – Student Rights and Responsibilities – Bullying,

Cyberbullying, Hazing, and Abusive Conduct

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Financial Information

3. Guardianship Affidavits

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda

