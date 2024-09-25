NOTICE OF BOARD MEETINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular monthly meetings of the executive boards of the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, Southeastern Utah Economic Development District, Southeastern Utah Revolving Loan Fund and Southeastern Community Action Partnership will be held at 11:30 am in The Grand Center 182 N 500 W Moab Utah 84532 on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. See the link below for the agendas and live streaming details.

Agenda Link: https://www.utah.gov/pmn/sitemap/notice/843603.html.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 25, 2024.