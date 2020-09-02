NOTICE OF BOARD VACANCIES

The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to a number of boards and committees which advise and assist governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to participate in decisions that affect you and to learn more about how local government works.

Volunteer boards and committees play a variety of important roles and are designed to encourage citizen participation in government, provide representation of different interests and viewpoints, and to take advantage of specialized skills, expertise and experience among persons generally employed in areas other than government.

These various boards also advise the County Commissioners on service priorities, how to distribute available resources, and how to improve collaboration with the communities within the County.

Carbon County is currently seeking applications to fill vacancies on the following boards and committees for terms beginning January 1, 2020:

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF CARBON COUNTY

Number of Vacancies: Two (2)

Position:

1. Serve immediately and to the end of 4 year term expiring Dec 31 2024

2. Serve immediately to fill an existing term expiring in 2023

This board meets every month to create policies for the Carbon County Housing Authority’s financial management, write the agency’s long-range plan, establish departmental budgets and general personnel policies, assist with compliance with legal and financial standards, and monitor routine monthly expenditures.

Applications are due September 15, 2020. Appointments will take place at the September 16,, 2020 at a regularly scheduled commission meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 2 and 9, 2020.