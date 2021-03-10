NOTICE OF BOARD VACANCY – EMERY COUNTY PUBLIC LANDS COUNCIL

Emery County is actively seeking citizens interested in filling positions on the Emery County Public Lands Council. There is one board vacancy at this time.

The vacancy is for one four (4) year term beginning April 2021 and ending December 2024. This position is for a representative of Motorized Recreation and Fish & Wildlife.

Any citizen, living within Emery County, interested in serving on this board may obtain a volunteer form on-line at emerycounty.com or at the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form will need to be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah 84513 by Friday, April 2, 2021 by the close of business.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 17 and March 24, 2021.