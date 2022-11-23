NOTICE OF BUDGET AND FEE INCREASE HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Directors of the Emery Water Conservancy District that a Public Hearing will be held at the District Office in Castle Dale, Utah, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. to receive public comment on the adoption of the 2022 Amended Financial Budget and the 2023 Financial Budget. Another purpose of the Public Hearing is to explain and hear comment regarding a proposed three percent fee increase to the Project Water Assessments for expenses incurred with bringing the Huntington North and Joe’s Valley Dams in compliance with current dam safety standards.

Said budgets will be open to the public for inspection at the Emery Water Conservancy District Office located at 20 South 100 East in Castle Dale, Utah between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Jay Mark Humphrey, Manager

Emery Water Conservancy District

Published in ETV Newspaper November 23 and November 30, 2022.